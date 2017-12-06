Home News Govt accepts resignation of Women’s Commission Chairperson News Govt accepts resignation of Women’s Commission Chairperson By Digital Goa - December 6, 2017, 8 :23 pm Goa Government has accepted resignation of chairperson of State women commission Adv Vidya Shet Tanawde. New chairperson will be appointed in 2 days informed sources. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS SC asks Goa court to go ahead with Tarun Tejpal trial, examine witnesses Digital Goa - December 6, 2017, 8 :10 pm Condonation was granted in my case by central govt and not the... Digital Goa - December 6, 2017, 4 :56 pm Goa State Film Festival in April 2018 Digital Goa - December 6, 2017, 3 :11 pm TCP Act Amendments to be put before cabinet tomorrow – Vijai Digital Goa - December 5, 2017, 6 :03 pm