Announcement about sale of coconut at cheaper, subsidised price is a publicity stunt by the government alleged Goa Mahila Congress. “Government is not prepared for it in any way,” they opined.

Mahila Congress also slammed Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for mocking their coconut agitation. “His words are derogatory and insulting to women,” they said.

“We demand that the government should sell coconuts for Rs 10,” Mahila Congress reiterated.