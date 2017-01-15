In an effort to curb noise pollution, Goa Government has permitted the use of loudspeakers or public address system during night hours between 10.00 p.m. to 12.00 midnight during the year 2017, on the following days.

Carnival (Last day of carnival), Holi, Easter Eve, Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day of idol immersion), Ganesh Chaturthi (5th day of idol immersion), Anant Chaturdashi, Navaratri (1st day of Navaratri), Navaratri (last day of Navaratri), Kojagiri Poornima, Diwali Eve, Diwali, Tripurari/Kartiki Poornima, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve.

The permission will be granted only on a case-to-case basis, in response to a specific application made by the concerned Village Panchayat, Municipal Corporation/Municipal Council or an individual. The provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 will be strictly complied with. The ‘authority’ concerned will monitor the noise levels during permitted festive occasion and take prompt remedial action in the event of any violation of the same states a press release.