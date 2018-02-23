Goa government has asked all employers in the state to upload current employee and establishment details online. The details have been sought by the Office of the Commissioner, Labour and Employment, Panaji proposes to prepare a database of all the employed and unemployed persons in the State. To furnish these details the employers will have to visit http://www.geleservices.com/GEL/EmployerDataUpload.aspx and download the Employee Data Format and Aadhaar Consent Format. The information should be provided on or before March 7, 2018. For any assistance the department has provided 9225905914 / 0832-2437081 as contact numbers.