Goa government has directed heads of various departments associated with Mopa airport project implementation to ensure that any application from GMR Goa International Airport(GGIAL) seeking permission and support for Mopa Airport project is dealt on top priority and disposed-off in time bound manner. The order signed by the Chief Secretary also directs the department to report the matter to him in case any matter is delayed. Chief secretary will report the progress to chief minister on daily basis, says the order.

Appointment letter and rehabilitation packages handed over to 15 Mopa Airport affected families

Appointment letters and rehabilitation packages were handed over to 15 Mopa airport project affected families today. As per the concession agreement the Concessionaire has to give employment to one person from each displaced family. There are 15 project affected families who are getting displaced as per government report. GMR Goa International Airport limited will give employment to one member from each of the 15 families. 12 of the jobs given are in the SemiSkilled/Unskilled Field Assistant category. Of the remaining 3 one is employed as technician one as driver and the third one as Assistant/Associate.

Mopa affected families to be rehabilitated in Casarvane

The Mopa project affected families will be rehabilitated at Casarvarem village in Pernem Taluka. Each of the families will allotted 800 sq trs of land in which 100sq mtrs house and 50 sq mtrs goat/cow shed will be constructed. The families have also been given grazing rights on about 20,000 sq mtrs of land at Casarvem village , ownership of which will remain with the government. The rehabilitation package will be implemented by GMR on nomination basis based on PWD estimate of Rs 6.33 crore.