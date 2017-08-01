Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today informed Goa Legislative Assembly that his government will try to discuss with SEZ promoters to take back 38 lakh industrial land, which has become subjudice since the matter is going on in the Supreme Court.

We may offer the SEZ promters to return the land to the government and in return refund money paid by them to the government, he said in assembly. The govt in 2006-07 handed over this land to industrialist in the name of SEZ.

However, following public outcry there were attempts to take back land. High Court ruled that the land transfer was illegal. However, SEZ promoters moved to Supreme Court and got a stay. CM Parrikar said blockade of this land deprived 1000 industries coming to Goa. He assured the house that reforms and facilities are being provided in industrial estates to encourage setting up of industries in Goa.