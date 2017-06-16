Legal agreements under which Mahiti Ghars were established have expired and are no longer valid. Government has issued notice of termination to all 13 Mahiti Ghars on 01/09/2010. Eviction proceedings for evicting Mahiti Ghars from unauthorized occupation of government premises are under way. There are many complaints against the functioning of Mahiti Ghars that have been received from the general public. Government has issued a release informing public that revenue services can now be availed online at:www.goaonline.gov.in Form I & XIV will also be issued to the public by the Mamlatdar Offices and survey plans will be issued by the ISLR’s. For any complaints/grievances people may contact – Dy. Collector, Revenue, North Goa: 9422394914 and Additional Collector – II, South Goa, 9423323127.