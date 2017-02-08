The Collector and DEO, North Goa, has informed that the polled EVMs and VVPATS of all 19 Assembly Constituencies of North Goa District are currently stored in the Strong Rooms of Bal Bhavan, Campal, Panaji-Goa and that in strict compliance with the instructions of the Election Commission of India, all necessary measures to ensure the guarding and security of the Strong Rooms have been taken.

The 3 tier guarding system is in place with the first tier i.e. inner most perimeter guarded by one company of CISF 24×7. One CISF guard each is posted outside each of the strong rooms inside Bal Bhavan 24×7.

The second tier which is the middle perimeter of the building is guarded by 1 platoon of IRB 24×7.

The third tier which is the outer most perimeter is guarded by personnel of Goa Police including one PI, one PSI and 6 constables 24×7.

CCTVs have been installed outside every single strong room and corridors of the Bal Bhavan building which are available on screens installed near the gate of outer most perimeter of the Control Room which is manned by Executive Magistrate 24×7.

Candidates and political parties are welcome to stay outside the outer most perimeter and keep a close watch on the security arrangements of the strong room. For their convenience, a tent has been erected just adjacent to the main gate of the Bal Bhavan, Campal where a screen displaying the CCTV footage of the strong rooms has also been installed. No unauthorized person will be allowed to cross the middle perimeter states a press release.