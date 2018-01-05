Fisheries department launched the Fishermen Dialogue initiative at Morjim today. Under the initiative fisheries department holds dialogues with the state’s traditional fishermen to understand their grievances.
“Our government is committed to protect the interest of traditional fishermen,” said fisheries Minister Vinod Palyekar while inaugurating the initiative.
Govt committed to protect the interest of traditional fisherman – Palyekar
Fisheries department launched the Fishermen Dialogue initiative at Morjim today. Under the initiative fisheries department holds dialogues with the state’s traditional fishermen to understand their grievances.