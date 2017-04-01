Government has constituted a high-level Steering Committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary of the State of Goa to provide the required executive decision-making from the State Government to meet all the requirements and obligations of being a host city for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India, 2017 with the primary objective to engage the Critical Functional Areas for the planning and implementation.

This consists of Secretary (Sports), Director, Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Executive Director, Sports Authority of Goa, Secretary (Protocol) or his representative, Director General of Police, Collector (North), Collector (South), Director, Education, Director, Higher Education, Principal Chief Engineer, Director, Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services, Director, Directorate of Health Services, Director, Information and Publicity, Managing Director, Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC), Director of Tourism, Director, Municipal Administration, Director of Panchayats, Director, Directorate of Transport, Managing Director, Kadamba Transport Corporation Ltd. (KTCL), Director, Goa Airport, Dabolim, Additional Secretary (Finance and Expenditure), Director, Department of Information Technology and State Informatics Officer, NIC.

The Chief Secretary will have powers to co-opt any other Officer of the State or the Central Government for the smooth organization of the said event.