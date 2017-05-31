Home News Govt Contemplating to increase fine for smoking in public News Govt Contemplating to increase fine for smoking in public By Team Digital Goa - May 31, 2017, 12 :13 pm Goa Government is contemplating to increase fine for smoking in no smoking zone says Additional collector Sabaji Shetye speaking at No tobacco programme in Panaji. Presently the fine for smoking in public is Rs 200. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Goa Rajbhavan to be Solar Powered! Team Digital Goa - May 31, 2017, 12 :36 pm Commercial Tax dept to close new registrations briefly Team Digital Goa - May 29, 2017, 6 :53 pm Cyclonic Storm ‘MORA’ over EastCentral Bay of Bengal Team Digital Goa - May 29, 2017, 3 :12 pm Ramdan Begins with Religious fervour in Goa Team Digital Goa - May 29, 2017, 11 :34 am