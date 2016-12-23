The state government today reduced the value added tax (VAT) on petrol to 9% from 15 % to maintain the petrol price in the state below Rs 60 per litre. Petrol selling price is Rs 62.90 per litre at present.

A notification to this effect was issued after Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar cleared the file today. The new petrol price in the state will be Rs 59.60 per litre. The state will lose Rs 5 crore in revenue due to this decision.

The BJP government had assured the people of the state that it will not allow the petrol price to exceed Rs 60 per litre.

Petrol price in the state crossed Rs 60 per litre, last week, after the oil marketing companies increased petrol price by Rs 2.21.

In June, the state government had reduced VAT on petrol by 2% to maintain the petrol price below Rs 60 per litre.