The state government on Friday warned the multi service operator from Hubli, BRDS to resume the cable network services in the state which have been off air for last four days.Last two days cable services have been off air in the state.Based on the complaints, north Goa collector Nila Mohanan on Friday held a meeting with local cable operators to understand the problem and it has come to the notice of collector that BRDS have stopped the signal to Goa region.”I have warned that BRDS to resume the cable network service in the state by Friday evening failing which I will write a letter to the telecom regulatory authority of India (TRAI) to take strict action against BRDS for violating the conditions,” she added.