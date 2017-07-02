‘Goa Yuva Samwad Yojana’ (GYSY), launched just before the State Assembly elections in December 2016 provided free calling and internet for youth in the age group of 16-30 years, stands discontinued from July 1, within six months of being introduced. The website dedicated to the scheme has the message “Goa Yuva Samvad Yojan is discontinued from 01-Jul-2017 onwards” posted on the homepage. The government claims that the scheme was being ‘misused’ by students. From late Friday evening, the beneficiaries were sent text messages stating, “Government of Goa has decided to withdraw GYSY scheme which you have enrolled for with immediate effect from June 30 midnight.” IT Minister Rohan Khaunte said “The State is facing a loss. We don’t find that the Rs 24 crore spending was justifiable on things for which the scheme was launched.”