Govt does not have record of encroached lands –Revenue Minister By Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 4 :00 pm Record of rights of government will be updated to identify encroachments on government lands. Presently we don’t know how many lands are encroached, Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte told the house today. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS No plan to allow Ola, Uber in Goa: Minister Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 9 :17 pm Government notifies scheme to assist seafood processors Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 8 :30 pm Shah commissions Rs 35000 Crore illegal mining loss figure is not correctly projected –CM Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 8 :07 pm Govt does not have record of encroached lands –Revenue Minister Team Digital Goa - August 3, 2017, 4 :00 pm