Govt floats Rs 200 Crore bond

By Digital Goa - December 9, 2017, 9 :32 pm

Manohar Parrikar government has floated bonds worth Rs 200 cr for financing capital expenditure. This is second such endeavor of the government after BJP came to power in March 2017. In May 2017 bonds of Rs 150 crore were floated by the government.