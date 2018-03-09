Calangute MLA Michael Lobo today expressed concern over lack of clarity on the government front regarding the mining issue.

“There is no clarity on government front on mining issue. No line on action has been discussed as yet. Time is running out yet no decision is taken so far in the mining matter, it’s a matter of concern,” said Lobo.

“There will be chaos after March 16. We don’t want chaos,” the MLA further added.

“The three ministers should take a decision. Also cabinet meet is needed. All party meeting is also needed immediately to discuss the next line of action,” Lobo opined.

“Mines minister of India and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari should come to Goa and address the coalition partners and come up with a solution to come out of the crisis,” he said.

Lobo also opined that there is no point in going to Delhi without any cabinet decision or assembly resolution.

“Delegation which went to Delhi was improper as they went without proper proposal and resolution,” he added.