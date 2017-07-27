Goa Government has today issued notification revising and enhancing the honorarium of Mayor, Dy mayor, chairpersons, Deputy and councillors of all municipalities including CCP.

Mayor will get maximum Rs 12,825 honorarium and Deputy’s honorarium has been increased to Rs 10,800. Councillors in Class A Municipalities like Panaji who were earlier getting Rs 8,500 will now get Rs 10,800 as remuneration.

For the Class B municipal Councils the amount to be reimbursed for chairperson has been changed to Rs 4,250 and to Rs 3,750 for councillors while in Class C municipal Council the Chaiperson will get RS 6,400 and councillors will be reimbursed with Rs 5,600