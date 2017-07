Goa Government has initiated preliminary inquiry in the alleged Colvale Communidade Plots scam.

Revenue minister Rohan Khaunte is scheduled to visit the site tomorrow morning along with Collector North Goa to ascertain the facts.

Around 300 plots of Colvale Communidade have allegedly been sold for merge amounts without following proper procedures by the communidade. Thivim MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar had brought up the issue in the state legislative assembly.