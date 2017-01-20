As per Supreme Court directions in the writ petition Civil No. 855 of 2016, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines for physically challenged or physically handicapped person in regard to show respect to the National Anthem.

The persons with locomotor disabilities and other wheel chair users having affected lower limbs shall position himself/herself to the extent of maximum attentiveness and alertness with or without the help of appropriate aids and appliances. For example a wheel chair bound person with disability shall make the wheel chair static, position himself/herself maintaining the maximum possible alertness physically.

If the person with disability is on crutch, he/she shall become stable (non-mobile) to the extent of maximum alertness.

The person with hearing disability (deaf or hard of hearing) if capable to indication on the screen that the National Anthem is being played or sung as the persons with hearing disability are likely to miss the auditory cues. Suitable instructions may be given in the form of captioning as well as in sign language on the screen so that the persons with hearing impairment are well informed that the National Anthem is being played.

The person with blindness and low vision shall stand up in respect to National Anthem.

The escorts of the persons with disabilities shall stand-up when National Anthem is played.

Further in case of persons with intellectual disabilities (mental retardation), it is stated that such disability is associated with a condition of arrested or incomplete development of mind, especially characterized by impairment of skills manifested during development period, skills which contribute to the overall level of intelligence – cognitive, language, motor and social abilities. Mental retardation is a challenging – problem, a multi-dimensional phenomenon, involving bio-psycho-social factors.

The Characteristic like Lack of understanding and comprehension, Associated conditions like epilepsy, Attention Deficit, Hyperactive Disorder, Sensor impairments, Psychiatric illness, motor problem etc., Most of them will have behavioral problems like flapping of the hands screaming, shouting, abnormal body movements, difficulty in performing practical task etc may hamper in showing respect to the National Anthem by these class of persons with disabilities.

While the persons with mild intellectual disability without associated conditions can be trained to understand and respect National Anthem, the same may not hold good in other cases. Relaxation to such class of persons with disabilities may be considered.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also stated that, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities will suggest further modifications in guidelines as and when required or necessary as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Bill has been passed by both the Houses of Parliament which recognizes 21 categories of disabilities and the issues concerning the new categories of disabilities also need to be considered after the notification in this regard is issued.