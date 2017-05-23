The State government machinery is all set to implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill which was recently passed in the Goa Assembly. The government is in the process of tying up with the industry and trade bodies for effective implementation of the same.

GST awareness meet is being held in the capital today for Goa MLAs under the guidance of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

“ 72 % of Goans have complied with GST registrations and the registration of 26,000 traders is also on. Implementation of GST will bring down inflation and will boost the state’s economy,” said CM. Within the next 2 -3 months rates of many items will come down anywhere between 25 – 18 % he added.

The government also reiterated that GST will be a game changer and tax payers will need to study the matter in detail for a better understanding. An extensive awareness drive will be held across the state on GST between June 5-25. An advisory team is also proposed to be set up for the purpose.

In the new tax regime a large number of taxes such as octroi and additional customs duty will be a thing of the past as the upcoming system of taxation will merge many individually applied taxes into a single tax.

GST would apply to all goods other than alcoholic liquor and 5 petroleum products.

Center plans to bring in the new tax regime into effect from July 1.