Congress today questioned the silence of Manohar Parrikar-led government over the hate speeches being delivered in the name of All India Hindu Convention which is currently underway at Ramnathi,Ponda. CLP leader Babu Kavlekar said, “Government should act against utterances of elements like Sadhvi Saraswati who has demanded that people who eat beef be hanged. Government should keep a strict watch on such elements as they are posing serious threat to the law and order in Goa.” Everybody has freedom to eat and no one can dictate terms on food habits of general public,the congress leader added. “Does she mean that Narendra Modi led government should hang Christians and several other people from other communities who have been traditionally eating beef?,” questioned AICC Secretary Girish Chodankar.