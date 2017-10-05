Home News Govt notifies additional support price for Sugarcane News Govt notifies additional support price for Sugarcane By Digital Goa - October 5, 2017, 10 :01 pm Goa Government today notified additional support price of Rs 500 per MT for sugarcane. With this hike the support price for sugarcane will go from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS No Entry for Heavy Vehicles in South Goa during FIFA World Cup Matches Digital Goa - October 5, 2017, 10 :13 pm South Goa Truck Owners firm on Rs 14 rate for ore transportation Digital Goa - October 5, 2017, 9 :56 pm Pradip Ghadi Amonkar takes over as President of Marathi Academy Digital Goa - October 5, 2017, 9 :41 pm Will earn Rs 15 lakh per day from Mopa airport: Parrikar Digital Goa - October 4, 2017, 10 :27 pm