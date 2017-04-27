Senior govt officer Srinet Kotwale has deposed before the North Goa Principal District & Sessions Judge Irshad Agha that the allotment of the 599 sq mts of Serula Comunidade land on Chogm Road at Porvorim to former Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar was not in accordance with the Code of Comunidades. Srinet Kotwale who has been appointed as inquiry officer by the Government to probe various irregularities pertaining to the Serula Comunidade was deposing in the cheating and land grab case filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues against then Tourism Minister Dilip Parulekar.