Goa government is planning to apply common cadre to panchayats in Goa said Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho.

“90 percent panchayats want common cadre. Government has applied mind of this and we will do it,” the minister said.

Godinho also announced that the salary of Panch and Sarpanchas of Panchayats in Goa will be raised from April this year.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration of the State Level Panchayat Sammelan for Elected Representatives and Functionaries of PRIs