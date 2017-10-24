Home Breaking News Govt ready for 2 EDMs but on different dates. Panel asks EDM... Govt ready for 2 EDMs but on different dates. Panel asks EDM organisers to change overlapping dates By Digital Goa - October 24, 2017, 11 :09 am Govt ready for 2 EDMs but on different dates. Panel asks EDM organisers to change overlapping dates - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Korgao woman died after being hit by Maharashtra vehicle at Ugvem Digital Goa - October 23, 2017, 9 :58 pm Apna Ghar gets Rs 5.5 Cr facelift Digital Goa - October 23, 2017, 9 :55 pm MGP is not part of NDA: MGP President Digital Goa - October 21, 2017, 9 :04 pm KTC resumed bus service to Maharashtra after 4 days break Digital Goa - October 21, 2017, 8 :51 pm