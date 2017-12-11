Govt seeks 3 weeks time from HC to finalise tender policy for digital meters By Digital Goa - December 11, 2017, 10 :19 pm Goa Government informed the High Court today that it needs three weeks’ time to review and finalise the draft tender policy for Digital Meters to be fitted for tourist taxis which is prepared by Goa Electronics Limited(GEL). - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Police bust prostitution racket in Panaji, 2 arrested Digital Goa - December 11, 2017, 10 :31 pm 2 arrested with Rs 15 lakh worth smuggled goods at Dabolim Airport Digital Goa - December 11, 2017, 10 :24 pm Govt seeks 3 weeks time from HC to finalise tender policy for digital meters Digital Goa - December 11, 2017, 10 :19 pm Traffic Police ask public to use social media for reporting traffic violations by passenger... Digital Goa - December 11, 2017, 9 :51 pm