Home Breaking News Govt servants to get 7th Pay salary from Jan 31.Don’t take my... Govt servants to get 7th Pay salary from Jan 31.Don’t take my non projection as CM candidate seriously. I am not snubbed by Central leaders,says CM By Team Digital Goa - January 24, 2017, 10 :43 am Govt servants to get 7th Pay salary from Jan 31.Don’t take my non projection as CM candidate seriously. I am not snubbed by Central leaders,says CM NO COMMENTS LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply - Advertisement - STAY CONNECTED0FansLike414FollowersFollow EDITOR PICKS 250 Candidates In Fray For Goa Assembly Elections 2017 Team Digital Goa - January 22, 2017, 9 :35 pm Be Informed – Vote Judiciously – Church advises Goan Voters Team Digital Goa - January 20, 2017, 11 :11 pm 272 candidates left after scrutiny 133 rejected Team Digital Goa - January 20, 2017, 8 :57 pm One Died Five Injured In Tragic Self Accident At Nhaibag, Pernem Team Digital Goa - January 20, 2017, 8 :47 pm