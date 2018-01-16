HC has asked state government to comply order of allotting Jetty to M V San domino (Maharaja casino). Government said that it will comply with the order this week. Due to grounding of its Lucky Seven vessel, Golden Globe Hotels Private Limited (GGHPL) chose to enter into an agreement with Essel Group to take over the MV San Domino vessel(Casino Maharaja). Essel Group has tried to obtain a license to operate ‘Casino Maharaja’ on board the MV San Domino for the past eight years to no avail and consequently the vessel has been lying vacant in the River Mandovi. With the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court now asking the state government to allot a jetty for the new casino, GGHPL finally hopes to start its casino by this month.