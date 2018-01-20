Govt to amend ‘toothless’ Nursery Act – Agriculture Minister By Digital Goa - January 20, 2018, 9 :18 pm Goa Government will bring amendments to Nursery Act of 1997 in the coming budget session informed Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai. “The present act is toothless. New amendments propose strong action against illegal plant nurseries,” he added. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Govt to amend ‘toothless’ Nursery Act – Agriculture Minister Digital Goa - January 20, 2018, 9 :18 pm Urban areas in Goa will be open defecation free by October 2018 –CM Digital Goa - January 20, 2018, 9 :13 pm Scrapping of 75% attendance rule circular circulating via social media is fake: AICTE Digital Goa - January 20, 2018, 9 :03 pm Taxi Strike continues on Day 2 Digital Goa - January 20, 2018, 8 :24 pm