The Goa government has decided to compile data of structures that have come up in the state between 2005 to 2017 without permission from the authorities. The move is likely to spell trouble for residents who have carried out illegal constructions during the last 12 years.

The last Regional Plan drawn by the Town and Country Planning Department was valid upto 2001. Thereafter the Regional Plans of 2011 and 2021 faced opposition and were dropped. The department is now in process of preparing the plan upto 2030.

“In the absence of Regional Plan, there are several constructions which have come up illegally in the state between 2005-17 without converting the lands or seeking permissions. We are compiling data of such structures,” Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai said.