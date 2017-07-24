Goa government today said that a vigilance probe will be conducted in the alleged land scam in allocation of plots by Colvale Communidade. Revenue minister Rohan Khaunte along with collector North Goa visited Covale Communidade area today morning to take stalk of the situation.

“Goa Government has decided to conduct vigilance probe into land scam. TCP also has been directed to take action as constructions were done without conversion sanads. Various laws violations are found prima facie,” said the minister.