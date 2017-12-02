Home Breaking News Govt to float tender next week for 20000 taxi digital meters with... Govt to float tender next week for 20000 taxi digital meters with panic button, printer & GPS By Digital Goa - December 2, 2017, 1 :01 pm Govt to float tender next week for 20000 taxi digital meters with panic button, printer & GPS - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Govt accepts Lokayukta report, to appoint 2 Physiotherapists who were rejected in 2013 selection Team Digital Goa - December 1, 2017, 8 :53 pm GSIDC launches App for speedy response to repair & maintenance of buildings Team Digital Goa - December 1, 2017, 8 :50 pm CCP to construct new office building costing Rs 60 cr Digital Goa - November 30, 2017, 10 :53 pm Goa 4th in crimes against foreign tourist while Delhi tops the list Digital Goa - November 30, 2017, 10 :42 pm