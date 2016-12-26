Information & Technology Department of the state government is organising a Digital Dhan Mela at the Inox Courtyard in Panaji on 28 Dec as part of the Digital Payment mission.

20 financial institutions will participate in the mela. The cashless payment awareness event will host a flee market and will also be WiFi enabled. Tourism associated stakeholders including shack owners, taxi operators have shown a positive feedback in terms of going cashless said IT Director Ameya Abhyankar.

32 government departments have been trained so far regarding this he added.