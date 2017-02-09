Government will this week launch a portal for bringing in more transparency and speed up mining-related activities in the country.

With an objective to enhance transparency and accountability as a part of the Ease of Doing Business in the Mining sector, Union Minister of State (IC) for Power, Coal, New & Renewable Energy and Mines, Piyush Goyal will launch TAMRA (Transparency, Auction Monitoring and Resource Augmentation) portal and Mobile Application here on 10th February, 2017. Ministers of Mining and senior officers from 12 mineral rich States would also be connected through videoconferencing.

In context of Prime Minister , Narendra Modi’s Ease of Doing Business initiative, which advocates facilitating overall business activity in India, the Ministry of Mines has developed the TAMRA Portal and Mobile Application which is a step to speed up mining activity in India and facilitate all the stakeholders to track the status of the statutory clearances associated with mining blocks for getting mines to reach till operational for the same.

TAMRA will be an interactive platform for all the stakeholders to compress the timelines for statutory and other clearances as it would help minimize the gestation period for commencing production.

Further, TAMRA covers block–wise, state–wise and mineral–wise information of the blocks to be auctioned, monitors various statutory clearances, and also highlights the additional resources generated through e–Auction. In case of delay in obtaining any clearances, TAMRA will send triggers to the concerned authority so that the remedial steps can be taken immediately by those responsible. The Ministry of Mines will also receive triggers generated by TAMRA and will facilitate in expediting clearances. This portal also enables successful bidder to give suggestions/inputs.