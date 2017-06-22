Goa government today decided to accept the demand of liquor outlet owners and resurvey the distances using distance from approachable roads as the criteria. Earlier to demarcate the 500 meters line aerial distance was considered. Around 500 bars will get relief through this opined Liquor traders association. Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar cleared the related file today and directed the Excise department to accordingly amend the law. The association informed in a meet held in the capital today that almost 2200 i.e. 18% bars in Goa have closed down in Goa due to the SC order.

The association is hopeful that the Goa government will approach the supreme court with a review petition. “File of PWD is under process to de-notify state highways. Additional 1000 wine shops and bars will get relief after actual denotification of highways. Many bars in the cities of Ponda and Vasco cities will be saved if Chicalim and other highways are denotified,” said president of Liquor Traders Association Dattaprasad Naik