Goa Government vacancies which were advertised but where further procedures and processes like interviews, proficiency tests etc were not conducted stand cancelled. Only those vacancies wherein the related procedures were completed will be filled up following due procedure. The personnel department has today issued a circular to this effect.

The circular regarding the filling of vacancies under various categories on which a specific ban was imposed states that all vacancies that were advertised, but where further process of interview, written exam, proficiency test etc was not done shall be treated as cancelled . Further, in all other cases where the process of conduct of interview, written exam, proficiency test etc has been carried out will be permitted to be filled by following due procedure the circular adds.

For filling up of new vacancies the Personnel department will issue revised instructions.