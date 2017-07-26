Admitting that pollution has been observed at Khariwada, Vasco, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said in the state assembly that the Government will not make the people suffer due to pollution. “Government will see to it that Vasco won’t become a coal hub. We don’t want pollution,” CM said. He further added, “Government has asked MPT to stop import of material which is in powder form. Also Goa State Pollution Control Board(GSPCB) has reduced the capacity of existing berths by 25 %.”Prosecution process has also been initiated against those who exceed capacity CM informed.

“We have raised objections at MOEF and ministry of climate change. I will request the centre not to permit projects until pollution level comes down to very safe level .Centre will not over rule my observations,”CM assured.

“We need to strike a balance. While pollution needs to be reduced, the Port cannot be shut down,” Parrikar added.