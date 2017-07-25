Farmers should feed old cows and protect them even if they don’t give milk. Government will help farmers in the maintenance of such cows. “My government believes in ban on cow slaughter,” said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.
“Government will come out with a scheme in 3 months so that farmers can maintain cows which are old and those which don’t yield milk,”Parrikar added.
