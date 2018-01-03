The Goa Government will make provisions in the coming budget to introduce measures to give relief to Goans from nuisance caused by travelling tourists who drink and litter in open spaces.

“We are working on tackling the menace of drinking in open spaces and over consumption of liquor by travelling tourists. Budget exercise will give relief on nuisance of tourists. But state need to prepare first,” said Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar while speaking to media persons after the cabinet meet.