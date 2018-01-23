Government of India should make arrangements in all embassies , consulates and other designated places , to issue Adhar Cards to Indian citizens residing abroad demanded Shantaram Naik, President of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee . Naik has sent a letter via e-mail to the Union Finance Minister Arun Jatley, today in this regards

“If Adhar Card is not obtained in time, as per Government directives Indian citizens will not only be deprived of benefits under Adhar Card but their Bank Accounts will become non- operational,” said Naik.

“I have written the letter to FM in order to express difficulties of Indian citizens residing abroad to obtain Adhar Cards under The Adhar (Targetted Delivery of Financial and other subsidies , Benefits and Services) Act 2016 as it is not practical to require the presence of Indian citizens to come down to India only for the purposes of obtaining Adhar Cards,” he added.