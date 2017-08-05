As part of the Time Bound Delivery of Services Act, the government will launch ‘Gramin Mitra’ (friend of the villagers) initiative to ensure availability of services at the doorstep of citizens.Under this initiative a team equipped with peripherals like printers, scanners and wifi connected computers will visit door steps of people in villages to take them in the strides of the IT revolution. He further said that competent agency will be appointed to create IT literacy in the villages to train people in carrying out day today activities effectively with the help of IT and also in digital transactions.