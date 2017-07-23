Marcaim Panchayat Gramsaba today passed resolution demanding three ferryboats on Marcaim Cortalim route during rush hours to meet the increasing needs of ferryboat passengers who are mostly office goers, workers at Verna and other Industrial Estates at Mormugao Taluka from Marcaim and Ponda Taluka. Only two ferries plié on this longest water route in Goa which is used by hundreds of people everyday, causing they hardships and wait time of 45 minutes to one hour.

The issues of stray cattles on roads upgrading of Marcaim Health centres also came up at the gramsabha.

Demanding 80% jobs in the industrial estates villagers complained that most of the jobs were grabbed by migrant labourers. “Vehicles of villagers are also not hired by the industrial units. Panchayat body should meet Industries and managers and ask them to follow government policies in these matters,” demanded locals

Marcaim locals also opposed to giving NOC to two lakh square metres of communidade land to Vidyadiraj Math.