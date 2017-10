Grand Opening of

Majestic Salon & Spa

on

Saturday, Oct 7 at Caranzalem, Panaji

Love is in the Hair!

Exclusive Offer – 30% off + Free Membership * T & C apply*

Free Pick & Drop service available within 7 kms.

You are invited to a

Grand Opening and be among the first to visit

Majestic Salon & Spa

Saturday, October 7th, 2017.

From 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm

Shop No. c19/80/4, Singbal Morod, Near Adwalpalker Shelter, Caranzalem, Kerant- Goa.

Contact- 8888511766

Email- majesticsaloonspa@gmail.com