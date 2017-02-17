Complaint has been filed today by Adv Rajiv Gomes with the Chief Officer Margao Municipal Council(MMC) about issuance of construction licences and renewals of the same only for 1 year.
“Law mandates that construction licences and renewals should be granted for 3 years,” informed Gomes.
Margao Municipal Council issues Construction/Building Permits/Licences to citizens for a period of 1 year and thereafter renews the same for further periods of only 1 year on payment of further licence fees, which range between 20% to 50% of the initial licence fee , Gomes stated in his letter.
“This appears to be a systematic scam to empty pockets of the common man and extort money from builders,” alleged Adv Gomes.
Complaint has been filed today by Adv Rajiv Gomes with the Chief Officer Margao Municipal Council(MMC) about issuance of construction licences and renewals of the same only for 1 year.