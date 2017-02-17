Complaint has been filed today by Adv Rajiv Gomes with the Chief Officer Margao Municipal Council(MMC) about issuance of construction licences and renewals of the same only for 1 year.

“Law mandates that construction licences and renewals should be granted for 3 years,” informed Gomes.

Margao Municipal Council issues Construction/Building Permits/Licences to citizens for a period of 1 year and thereafter renews the same for further periods of only 1 year on payment of further licence fees, which range between 20% to 50% of the initial licence fee , Gomes stated in his letter.

“This appears to be a systematic scam to empty pockets of the common man and extort money from builders,” alleged Adv Gomes.