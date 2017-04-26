Department of Tourism, Govt of Goa and Goa Tourism Development Corporation will host
‘Grape Escapade 2017′,
Goa’s premier wine, food and lifestyle festival organised annually.
The event will be held from April 27 to April 30
from 6 p.m. onwards
at DB Bandodkar Ground, Campal, Panaji.
The highlight of the festival will be the fashion show, traditional grape stomping, an exclusive wine tasting session and the selection of ‘The Grape Escapade Queen 2017′.
To register your entry for the Grape Escapade Queen Contest 2017 to be held on April 30, call on 7040923262/8806723289.
|Grape Escapade 2017 – Festival Schedule
|Day I
|Thursday, 27th April
|5.45 – 6.45pm
|6.15 – 6.45pm
|Inauguration at the hands of the Chief Guest
|6.45 – 7.45pm
|Trio Performance by “Black”
|7.15 – 8.15pm
|Dance Performance by “Goa Culture Guild”
|8.30pm onwards
|Live Band “Rhythm and Blues”
|Day II
|Friday, 28th April
|6.30 – 7.30pm
|Duet Performance by “Johnny and Bushka”
|7.30 – 8.10pm
|Acrobats by “Kanan Brothers”
|8.35pm onwards
|Live Band “Crimson Tide”
|Day III
|Saturday, 29th April
|6.35 – 7.30pm
|Duet Performance by “Sylvia and Peterson”
|7.35 – 9.00pm
|Dance Performance by “Dance-O-Philia”
|Fashion Show by “Karishma Mehta”
|9.00pm onwards
|Grape Stomping & Live Band “Ventures”
|Day IV
|Sunday, 30th April
|5.00 – 6.00pm
|Tasting Session by Sommelier John D’souza
|6.35 – 7.15pm
|Performance by “Jukebox Trio”
|8.00 – 9.00pm
|Bollywood Dance Performance by “Impressions”
|Grape Escapade Queen Contest
|9.00pm- onwards
|Live Band “Raagas 2 Riches”