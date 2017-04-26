Department of Tourism, Govt of Goa and Goa Tourism Development Corporation will host

‘Grape Escapade 2017′,

Goa’s premier wine, food and lifestyle festival organised annually.

The event will be held from April 27 to April 30

from 6 p.m. onwards

at DB Bandodkar Ground, Campal, Panaji.

The highlight of the festival will be the fashion show, traditional grape stomping, an exclusive wine tasting session and the selection of ‘The Grape Escapade Queen 2017′.

To register your entry for the Grape Escapade Queen Contest 2017 to be held on April 30, call on 7040923262/8806723289.