Department of Tourism, Govt of Goa and Goa Tourism Development Corporation will host

‘Grape Escapade 2017′,

Goa’s premier wine, food and lifestyle festival organised annually.

The event will be held from April 27 to April 30

from 6 p.m. onwards

at DB Bandodkar Ground, Campal, Panaji.

The highlight of the festival will be the fashion show, traditional grape stomping, an exclusive wine tasting session and the selection of ‘The Grape Escapade Queen 2017′.

To register your entry for the Grape Escapade Queen Contest 2017 to be held on April 30, call on 7040923262/8806723289.

Grape Escapade 2017 – Festival Schedule
Day I Thursday, 27th April
5.45 – 6.45pm
6.15 – 6.45pm Inauguration at the hands of the Chief Guest
6.45 – 7.45pm Trio Performance by “Black”
7.15 – 8.15pm Dance Performance by “Goa Culture Guild”
8.30pm onwards Live Band “Rhythm and Blues”
Day II Friday, 28th April
6.30 – 7.30pm Duet Performance by “Johnny and Bushka”
7.30 – 8.10pm Acrobats by “Kanan Brothers”
8.35pm onwards Live Band “Crimson Tide”
Day III  Saturday, 29th April
6.35 – 7.30pm Duet Performance by “Sylvia and Peterson”
7.35 – 9.00pm Dance Performance by “Dance-O-Philia”
Fashion Show by “Karishma Mehta”
9.00pm onwards Grape Stomping & Live Band “Ventures”
Day IV Sunday, 30th April
5.00 – 6.00pm Tasting Session by Sommelier John D’souza
6.35 – 7.15pm Performance by “Jukebox Trio”
8.00 – 9.00pm Bollywood Dance Performance by “Impressions”
Grape Escapade Queen Contest
9.00pm- onwards Live Band “Raagas 2 Riches”