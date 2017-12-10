Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today rode a bicycle during the event ‘NoMoZo’ (No Motor Zone), organised by social institutions from Porvorim as a part of an event to spread across the message of environment protection.

State revenue minister and local MLA Rohan Khaunte was also present at the event.

Parrikar said, “‘Green Goa’ does not happen only by opposing coal, you should actually contribute to it.”

As a part of NoMoZo concept, the road was kept free of motor vehicles with the enthusiastic crowd performing dances, street plays and workshops on ‘wealth out of waste’. A martial arts group also displayed its skills.The NoMoZo concept was started in Panaji a couple of years back, but later got discontinued. Parrikar, who represents the Panaji constituency, said the concept would be revived in the capital city keeping in mind the issues related to traffic.