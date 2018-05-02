Home News Grievance redressal meet for Tiswadi Residents to be held tomorrow News Grievance redressal meet for Tiswadi Residents to be held tomorrow By Digital Goa - May 2, 2018, 8 :46 pm Revenue Minister will hold a grievance redressal meeting with citizens of Tiswadi Taluka on May 3 from 10.30am to 12.30 pm at the conference hall of North Goa Collectorate - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Job Fair at Porvorim on May 10 Digital Goa - May 2, 2018, 6 :29 pm Alina demands apology from Goencho Awaz within 48 hours Digital Goa - April 30, 2018, 10 :35 pm 2 accused in Seby Patra murder case acquitted Digital Goa - April 30, 2018, 10 :26 pm Margao Shadow Council demands action against Margao Municipal council for alleged siphoning of money Digital Goa - April 28, 2018, 9 :25 pm