Home News Ground floor of Adil Shah Palace to house Goa state museum News Ground floor of Adil Shah Palace to house Goa state museum By Team Digital Goa - May 11, 2017, 12 :08 pm Goa Government has allotted entire ground floor of old secretariat (Adil Shah palace) to Goa State Museum. Packing of artifacts has already started at the state museum at Patto. Shifting will start from May end informed sources.