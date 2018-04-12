Goa state cooperative Bank(GSCB) earned Rs 10.79 cr profit for the first time in 50 years. The total loans and advances as on March 31 are Rs 1454 crores registering a growth of 18.7%. The deposits as on March 31 are Rs 2285 crores. The credit to deposit ration of the bank is pegged at 66% and is one of the highest in Goa.

“GSCB profit has soared to Rs 10.79 crores even after deducting staff VRS cost of Rs 9 crore,” informed bank officials.

GSCB has been sanctioning loans to the tune of Rs 10 crore per week they added.